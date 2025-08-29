Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Regions Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

