GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.77, but opened at $45.85. GitLab shares last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 1,137,717 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Capital One Financial cut GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get GitLab alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%.GitLab’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $5,476,208.00. Following the sale, the director owned 551,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,513.04. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $4,904,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in GitLab by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 447.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.