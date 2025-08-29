EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $59.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.87, but opened at $54.31. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. EchoStar shares last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 5,721,939 shares.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on EchoStar from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.94.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
