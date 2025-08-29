EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $59.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.87, but opened at $54.31. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. EchoStar shares last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 5,721,939 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on EchoStar from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EchoStar

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

EchoStar Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 8,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in EchoStar by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.94.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.