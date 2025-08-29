Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Trading Up 45.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) shot up 45.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$66.90 and last traded at C$66.80. 12,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,088% from the average session volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.90.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 45.5%

The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.53.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.