Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,876 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $134.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. Melius upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,477,307. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

