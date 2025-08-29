Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,955 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $294.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.24. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.07.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

