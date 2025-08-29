Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 401.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7 shares of company stock worth $781. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SF stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

