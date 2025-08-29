Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.01, but opened at $42.25. Rexford Industrial Realty shares last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 1,981,362 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $241.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 127.41%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 403.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

