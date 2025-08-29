Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $127.76 and last traded at $128.97, with a volume of 8022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wolters Kluwer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 1.3%
Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.9147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 179.0%.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
