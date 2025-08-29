Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $127.76 and last traded at $128.97, with a volume of 8022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.68.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wolters Kluwer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.9147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 179.0%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

