BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.93 and last traded at C$24.93, with a volume of 16419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.81.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.13.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide a balance of income and potential for long-term capital appreciation, primarily by investing in ETFs that provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equity and fixed income securities. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are held in the Index.

