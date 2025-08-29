Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,989 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cytokinetics worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,094 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,512,000 after purchasing an additional 817,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,085,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 132.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 358,778 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $76,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,769.10. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $277,434.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,977.12. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,295 shares of company stock worth $1,384,010. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.3%

Cytokinetics stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.64. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26727.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

