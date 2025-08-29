Contrasting Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) & The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Raymond James Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Raymond James Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Raymond James Financial has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raymond James Financial $13.59 billion 2.48 $2.07 billion $10.20 16.54 The PNC Financial Services Group $34.44 billion 2.35 $5.89 billion $14.62 14.07

This table compares Raymond James Financial and The PNC Financial Services Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Raymond James Financial. The PNC Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Raymond James Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Raymond James Financial and The PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raymond James Financial 0 8 3 1 2.42 The PNC Financial Services Group 1 7 11 1 2.60

Raymond James Financial presently has a consensus target price of $163.80, suggesting a potential downside of 2.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $214.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.10%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Raymond James Financial.

Dividends

Raymond James Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Raymond James Financial pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Raymond James Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Raymond James Financial and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raymond James Financial 13.56% 18.38% 2.63% The PNC Financial Services Group 18.33% 11.07% 1.11%

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Raymond James Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, digital channels, ATMs, and through phone-based customer contact centers. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; securities underwriting, loan syndications, customer-related trading, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement plan fiduciary investment services for institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

