Cencora, Inc. $COR Position Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.25.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $290.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

