Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4,560.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,337 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.82 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

