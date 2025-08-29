Pembroke Management LTD Has $462,000 Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 94.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,698 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,587,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.30.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $165.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.91 and its 200-day moving average is $130.50. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.86 and a one year high of $170.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.