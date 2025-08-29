Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $805,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJT

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,510,000 after purchasing an additional 390,650 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,583.6% in the 1st quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 306,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 294,947 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 97,197 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJT opened at $21.56 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

