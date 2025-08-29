Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $111.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.