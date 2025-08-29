Bio-Techne Corp $TECH Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for about 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,658,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.6% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 89.9% in the first quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,448,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 3.4%

Bio-Techne stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.40. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Bio-Techne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

