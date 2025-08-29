Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $273.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.60. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.