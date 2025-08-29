CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS Stake Cut by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD cut its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Quarry LP bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth $47,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 28.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

CCCS stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,825.15. This trade represents a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 866,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,825.15. This trade represents a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $592,251,748. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

