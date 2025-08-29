Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $242,000 in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.1645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.