Pembroke Management LTD Increases Position in nCino Inc. $NCNO

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares during the period. nCino makes up approximately 2.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.59% of nCino worth $18,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in nCino by 27.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in nCino by 63.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nCino from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $83,118.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 240,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,356.35. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $114,054.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 466,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,417.55. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,603 shares of company stock valued at $593,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. nCino Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -110.69, a P/E/G ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.77.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.