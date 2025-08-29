Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMQ Shares Purchased by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Members Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

