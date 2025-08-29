Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Holdings Raised by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,817,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,216,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,569 shares during the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,283,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,793,000 after acquiring an additional 636,147 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $121.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 49.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

