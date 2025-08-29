Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Acquired by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 116.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.4% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,694,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,221 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,978,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,626,000 after buying an additional 955,079 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,339,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,571,000 after buying an additional 649,012 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 557,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after buying an additional 317,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestment Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,643,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

