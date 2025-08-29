Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 4,581 Shares of VersaBank $VBNK

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in VersaBank were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBNK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank in the first quarter worth $51,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank in the first quarter worth $112,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 126.7% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 44,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 24,965 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

VersaBank Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of VersaBank stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $351.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.96. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.77 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

