Pembroke Management LTD Invests $5.20 Million in WNS (Holdings) Limited $WNS

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.18% of WNS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.50 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of WNS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. WNS has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.13.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. WNS had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

