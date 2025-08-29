Vident Advisory LLC Grows Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 138.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,114 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $27,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Okta by 325.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2,135.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,630 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $189,915,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2,309.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,772,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,786 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Okta Stock Down 0.5%

Okta stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 108.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $1,470,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $646,709.64. This trade represents a 69.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

