Linden Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 166,609 Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 166,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,971,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 221,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 78,745 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

