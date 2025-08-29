Linden Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 300,000 Andretti Acquisition Corp. II $POLE

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 1.02% of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,491,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,992,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,194,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II by 63.2% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $9,890,000.

Get Andretti Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ POLE opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $11.16.

About Andretti Acquisition Corp. II

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is based in INDIANAPOLIS, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andretti Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.