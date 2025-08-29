Linden Advisors LP Makes New $10.02 Million Investment in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares $GSRT

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 998,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the first quarter worth about $621,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the first quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,036,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares Trading Down 0.2%

GSRT opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

About GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares

GSR III Acquisition Corp engages in the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase or reorganization with one or more businesses. The company was founded on May 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

