Kodai Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 137,304 Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 137,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,646.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 937.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 214.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 27.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 506.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm had revenue of $529.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.42%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

