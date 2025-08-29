Linden Advisors LP Takes $6.81 Million Position in NewHold Investment Corp. II $NHICU

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

NHICU opened at $10.31 on Friday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20.

NewHold Investment Corp. II Company Profile

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

