Vident Advisory LLC Buys 110,290 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,290 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $25,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.67.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 215.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $182.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

