Kodai Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 120,079 Yum China $YUMC

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,735 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4,967.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 96,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 35.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,756 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $44.53 on Friday. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

