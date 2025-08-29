Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37, Zacks reports. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.560-5.590 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.570-1.600 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $125.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.18 and its 200-day moving average is $116.76.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 132.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,161 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 424.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,244 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 59.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 729,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,134,000 after acquiring an additional 273,253 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 639.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,093,000 after acquiring an additional 586,931 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 92.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 657,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,584,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.