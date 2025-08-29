Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of FTDR opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.32. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.62 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 125.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $7,281,138.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,372.90. This represents a 78.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Frontdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Frontdoor by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,043,000 after buying an additional 88,215 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

