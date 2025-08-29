Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells $30,942,967.78 in Stock

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony Ressler sold 171,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $30,942,967.78. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,252,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,801,515.96. This trade represents a 12.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $180.33 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cfra Research upgraded Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ares Management by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 3,250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 70,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

