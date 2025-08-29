Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Jack Lazar Sells 22,500 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Jack Lazar sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total transaction of $4,014,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 97,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,369,365.42. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $189.15 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $199.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 46,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 68.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Astera Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

