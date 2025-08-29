Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.32), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. Foot Locker has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $557,336.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 93,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,985.50. The trade was a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,293 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 283,482 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 28,640 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,562,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,047,369 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,661,000 after acquiring an additional 941,601 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

