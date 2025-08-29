Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading 31.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.21. 432,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,508% from the average session volume of 26,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Grail Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Grail Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.