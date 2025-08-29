Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 10.08%.Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.140 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.080-4.120 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 12.9%

Shares of COO opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital set a $100.00 target price on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 115.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73,165 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

