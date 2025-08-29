Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.599. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.560-5.590 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.76. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

