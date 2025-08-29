Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Sold by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up about 2.8% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on J shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $146.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.12 and its 200-day moving average is $129.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $152.40.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

