iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Position Raised by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

IQLT opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

