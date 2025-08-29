SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF $QUS Stock Holdings Trimmed by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $167.41 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $167.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.91.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

