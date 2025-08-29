Broad Bay Capital Management LP Invests $21.13 Million in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 905,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,000. ACM Research makes up approximately 3.1% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.54% of ACM Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 871.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 76.0% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $29.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,160. This represents a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $334,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,060. This trade represents a 10.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,560 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

