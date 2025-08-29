537,220 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX Purchased by Broad Bay Capital Management LP

Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 537,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,212,000. Trex accounts for about 4.6% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Trex by 35,733.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Trex by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Trex Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:TREX opened at $62.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.42. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.49 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Trex’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $98,708.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,123.54. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

