Broad Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 787,550 Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 787,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,000. Warby Parker makes up approximately 2.1% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Warby Parker by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,996 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,793.17. The trade was a 63.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,349.24. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,280. 18.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warby Parker Trading Down 1.0%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $26.27 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.16 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on Warby Parker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Warby Parker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Warby Parker

About Warby Parker

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.