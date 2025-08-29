Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,693,000 after buying an additional 803,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,200,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,182,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,575,000 after purchasing an additional 140,037 shares during the period.

VXF opened at $207.08 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $207.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

